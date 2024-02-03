Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 176.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Flywire by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Flywire by 56.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 27.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 240,211 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $21.94 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

