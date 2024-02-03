Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,569,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 740,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE G opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.