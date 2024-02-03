Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Avantor by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

