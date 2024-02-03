Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in IDEX by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $220.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.