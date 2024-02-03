Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

VC stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

