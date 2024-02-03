Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

