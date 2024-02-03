Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $43,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.15. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

