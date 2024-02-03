Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

