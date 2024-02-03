Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 432.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHP stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

