Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

