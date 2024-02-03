Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $45.10 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,446 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

