Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 214,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $320.44 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

