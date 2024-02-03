Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EZU opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.