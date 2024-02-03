Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $61,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

