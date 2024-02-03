Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in ITT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ITT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ITT by 198.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

