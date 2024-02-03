Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 490 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

