Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

