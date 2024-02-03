Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

