Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $26,094,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $7,271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $3,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.2 %

UPBD opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,057.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

