Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,207,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,548,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

