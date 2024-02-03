Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 8,883 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 2,961.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 361,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 925,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,949 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLNK stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

