Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 348.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $84.01.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

