Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.14.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

