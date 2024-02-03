Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NICE by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $213.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.76. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.