Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $373.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.88. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $413.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.