Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.