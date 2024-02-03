Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

