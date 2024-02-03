Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

