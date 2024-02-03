Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.