Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

