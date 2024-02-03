Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.