Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Tenable Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,669 shares of company stock worth $3,005,895. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

