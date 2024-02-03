Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $380,527,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $269,394,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

