Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

