Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLCA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 668,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,726,000 after acquiring an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,894 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 2.8 %

SLCA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

