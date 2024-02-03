Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

