Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $233,310.00.

Shares of NET opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $87.17.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

