Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Schultz bought 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,448 shares of company stock worth $670,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

