Comerica Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CMA)

CMA opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after buying an additional 292,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after buying an additional 115,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

