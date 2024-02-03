Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $75.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,175.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $729,164.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,578.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $729,164.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,578.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,107,000 after purchasing an additional 478,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

