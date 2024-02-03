COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.30.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at COMPASS Pathways

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $398,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67,770 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

