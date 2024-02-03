Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of CMG opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$839.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.04 and a 1 year high of C$10.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3795754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$201,000.00. Insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $901,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

