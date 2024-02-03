Contrasting Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 3.53% 14.14% 3.59% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $115.85 billion 0.01 $89.96 million $8.62 3.03 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 0 1 0 2.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $47.10, suggesting a potential upside of 80.32%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

