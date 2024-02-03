Contrasting California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources presently has a consensus price target of $63.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. California Resources pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Resources has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares California Resources and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $3.02 billion 1.06 $524.00 million $6.23 7.52 VOC Energy Trust $23.59 million N/A $21.67 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 16.65% 19.62% 10.06% VOC Energy Trust 91.93% 122.04% 122.04%

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats VOC Energy Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

