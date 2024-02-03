Contrasting Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) & CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Gores Holdings IX has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CION Investment has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Gores Holdings IX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Gores Holdings IX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CION Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings IX N/A -97.91% 4.22% CION Investment 21.85% 12.56% 5.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gores Holdings IX and CION Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings IX 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00

CION Investment has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Gores Holdings IX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings IX and CION Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings IX N/A N/A $16.05 million N/A N/A CION Investment $194.90 million 3.11 $50.14 million $0.99 11.26

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings IX.

Summary

CION Investment beats Gores Holdings IX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

