Contrasting Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) & Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.60%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.44, indicating a potential upside of 104.78%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -27.16% -24.53% Marinus Pharmaceuticals -432.64% -175.74% -60.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.15 million ($0.27) -5.15 Marinus Pharmaceuticals $25.48 million 21.37 -$19.82 million ($2.65) -3.77

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics. Trevi Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marinus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ZTALMY product candidate acts at synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, a target for its anti-seizure, antidepressant, and anxiolytic potential. It is developing ganaxolone for treating genetic epilepsy disorders, such as PCDH19-related epilepsy, and tuberous sclerosis complex. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Orion Corporation and Tenacia Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

