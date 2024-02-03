Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,796 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 97.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 107.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 376,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 686,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

