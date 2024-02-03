Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.48, but opened at $56.49. Corteva shares last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 3,211,402 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

