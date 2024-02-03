Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%.
Shares of CTRA opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
