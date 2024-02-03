Coveo Solutions (CVO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million.
Shares of CVO stock opened at C$9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.21. The firm has a market cap of C$528.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00.
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
